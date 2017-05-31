close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Maxime Hamou kicked out of French Open 2017 after kissing journalist

After answering a question Hamou kissed her a third time and pulled her towards him while she tried to peel his hand off her chest.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 00:29
Maxime Hamou kicked out of French Open 2017 after kissing journalist
Courtesy Twitter

New Delhi: The 116th edition of French Open is underway in Paris. Apart from being in news for the games of tennis played at  Stade Roland Garros, the tournament has grabbed attention for an offensive behaviour of a male tennis player with a female TV journalist.

Maxime Hamou was banished from the second Grand Slam of the year on Tuesday after the French player kissed and cuddled a TV journalist following his first-round exit, the French tennis federation (FFT) said.

"The management of the tournament has decided to revoke Maxime Hamou`s accreditation following his reprehensible behaviour with a journalist yesterday," the FFT said in a statement.

Footage of the interview showed Hamou pulling the female journalist close before kissing her on the side of the head. As the reporter looked embarrassed and tried to push him away, he kissed her.

After answering a question Hamou kissed her a third time and pulled her towards him while she tried to peel his hand off her chest.

"We sincerely regret the incident that occurred during yesterday evening’s interview between Maly Thomas and Maxime Hamou," Eurosport said in a statement to Reuters. 

"The behaviour of the interviewee was highly inappropriate and we do not condone such conduct in any way.

"Maly is a highly respected journalist and we are pleased that a full apology is being offered."

"Had it not been live, I would have punched him with a right," Thomas was quoted as saying by The Huffington Post.

TAGS

Maxime HamouFrench Opentennis news

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

B Sai Praneeth, Pratul Joshi, Shreyansh Jaiswal reach second round of Thailand Open
Badminton

B Sai Praneeth, Pratul Joshi, Shreyansh Jaiswal reach secon...

Champions Trophy: Dinesh Karthik excited, Hardik Pandya hopes to put in A game against Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Champions Trophy: Dinesh Karthik excited, Hardik Pandya hop...

French Open 2017: Andy Murray battles past Andrey Kuznetsov to avoid first-round upset
Tennis

French Open 2017: Andy Murray battles past Andrey Kuznetsov...

WATCH: Dinesh Karthik pulls off one-handed stunner, that even MS Dhoni would be proud of
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Dinesh Karthik pulls off one-handed stunner, that ev...

ICC Champions Trophy Warm-up: Virat Kohli and Co embarrass Bangladesh with a stunning 240-run victory
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy Warm-up: Virat Kohli and Co embarrass...

French Open 2017: Aggressive Stan Wawrinka gets past Jozef Kovalik in the first round
Tennis

French Open 2017: Aggressive Stan Wawrinka gets past Jozef...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video