Maxime Hamou kicked out of French Open 2017 after kissing journalist

New Delhi: The 116th edition of French Open is underway in Paris. Apart from being in news for the games of tennis played at Stade Roland Garros, the tournament has grabbed attention for an offensive behaviour of a male tennis player with a female TV journalist.

Maxime Hamou was banished from the second Grand Slam of the year on Tuesday after the French player kissed and cuddled a TV journalist following his first-round exit, the French tennis federation (FFT) said.

"The management of the tournament has decided to revoke Maxime Hamou`s accreditation following his reprehensible behaviour with a journalist yesterday," the FFT said in a statement.

Footage of the interview showed Hamou pulling the female journalist close before kissing her on the side of the head. As the reporter looked embarrassed and tried to push him away, he kissed her.

Another controversy concerning a French wild-card: yesterday, Hamou forced Maly Thomas (Eurosport) into his arms. Thomas not on site today. pic.twitter.com/248fbjgA0k — Mike Morgendorfer (@MikeMorgendorf1) May 30, 2017

After answering a question Hamou kissed her a third time and pulled her towards him while she tried to peel his hand off her chest.

"We sincerely regret the incident that occurred during yesterday evening’s interview between Maly Thomas and Maxime Hamou," Eurosport said in a statement to Reuters.

"The behaviour of the interviewee was highly inappropriate and we do not condone such conduct in any way.

"Maly is a highly respected journalist and we are pleased that a full apology is being offered."

"Had it not been live, I would have punched him with a right," Thomas was quoted as saying by The Huffington Post.