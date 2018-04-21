हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monte Carlo Masters

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin will aim to book a place in the finals of the Monte Carlo Masters when they head into their last-four clash of the men's doubles on Saturday.

Monte Carlo Masters: Rohan Bopanna, Edouard Roger-Vasselin eye a place in doubles final
File photo of Rohan Bopanna (PTI)

Monaco: Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin will aim to book a place in the finals of the Monte Carlo Masters when they head into their last-four clash of the men's doubles here on Saturday.

The Indo-French duo will cross swords with the third-seeded pair of Austria's Oliver Marach and Croatia's Mate Pavic for a place in the summit clash.

On Friday, Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin eased past the Colombian team of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, who reached the Australian Open final this year, 6-4, 6-4 in a one-sided quarterfinal.

Earlier, the unseeded Indo-French duo had to work hard as they bounced back from a set down and saved three match points to clinch a 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 win over two-time Grand Slam champions Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in one hour and 22 minutes and seal a last-eight spot.

In the other semi-final, fourth-seeded Bryan brothers will take on Italian team of Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.

