close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mother Serena Williams 'can fix everything', says Li Na

Chinese great Li Na backed Serena Williams to pull off a quickfire return to tennis after the birth of her first child -- but said there was no way she could have rushed back to the sport.

AFP| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 00:10
Mother Serena Williams &#039;can fix everything&#039;, says Li Na
IANS

Hubei: Chinese great Li Na backed Serena Williams to pull off a quickfire return to tennis after the birth of her first child -- but said there was no way she could have rushed back to the sport.

Williams, 36, has spoken of her "outrageous" plans to defend her title at the Australian Open in January, less than five months after giving birth to her baby daughter on September 1.

Li, who announced she was pregnant two months after retiring in 2014, said she wouldn`t have been able to leave her own young daughter, adding that she had probably only hit a tennis ball 10 times since quitting the sport and becoming a mother.

"Serena can fix everything," Li said, referring to the challenge of being a tennis-playing parent. "But if I think about myself, I couldn`t do that. With a baby so young, I couldn`t leave them."

Asked if she missed tennis, the two-time Grand Slam-winner told reporters at the Wuhan Open that she hankered after the "fight and competition" but that she had left that side of herself behind.

"Now I just follow," said Li, whose daughter is now two and who also has a baby son.

Other former stars have wondered whether Williams, a 23-time major-winner, would be able to regain top form so soon after having her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

Kim Clijsters, who retired for two years and became a mother before returning to win the 2009 US Open, said it depends on "how your body reacts -- everybody reacts different in those situations".

American Mary Joe Fernandez also said she could not have played as a mother to young kids but that "Serena is an exception to a lot of rules".

But Williams`s good friend Caroline Wozniacki said the new mother remained "focused" on her comeback.

"I think she`s going to do a strong comeback but I think at the same time she`s enjoying being a mum as well and getting that whole experience. I think it`s very special," Wozniacki said in Wuhan.

Li, a native of Wuhan and a global ambassador for her hometown tournament, appeared uncertain as to whether she would be happy if her children grew up to become tennis players.

"I would be happy of course, the sport can change you a lot, it can make a child stronger," she said, adding that the constant travelling is "very tough".

"It`s not easy to continue for so many years, to do the same thing and no time with family," she said.

TAGS

Serena WilliamsLi Natennis newssports news

From Zee News

World Cup 2018 qualifiers: Dele Alli in England squad despite risk of FIFA ban
Football

World Cup 2018 qualifiers: Dele Alli in England squad despi...

India can put strong teams under pressure in FIFA U-17 World Cup: Matos
Football

India can put strong teams under pressure in FIFA U-17 Worl...

Other Sports

Arjun Atwal to captain Asia team in EurAsia Cup

Defending champions Barcelona draw Murcia in Copa del Rey
Football

Defending champions Barcelona draw Murcia in Copa del Rey

NFL team owners &#039;afraid of their players&#039;: Donald Trump
Other Sports

NFL team owners 'afraid of their players': Donald...

Marco Asensio extends Real Madrid contract to 2023
Football

Marco Asensio extends Real Madrid contract to 2023

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Dean Elgar bats through first day as Proteas dominate on Day 1
cricket

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Dean Elgar bats throu...

Wuhan Open 2017: Jelena Ostapenko sinks Garbine Muguruza, faces Ashleigh Barty in semis
Tennis

Wuhan Open 2017: Jelena Ostapenko sinks Garbine Muguruza, f...

Virat Kohli admits to batting failure for Bengaluru defeat
cricket

Virat Kohli admits to batting failure for Bengaluru defeat

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video