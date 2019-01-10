My son will be free to choose whatever career he likes: Sania Mirza

Star tennis player Sania Mirza, who recently blessed with a baby boy, has said that her son Izhaan would be given full freedom to choose his career path.

The 32-year-old player said that just as her parents allowed her to choose whatever she wanted to do, she would also give the same freedom to her child.

"I and my husband (Shoaib Malik) are not discussing it at all. He can be a doctor or whatever he wants to be, and that is how my parents have brought me about. They allowed me to choose whatever I wanted to do. May be, my son, will not be a sportsperson at all. You never know," Mirza told PTI.

New-mom Sania is now targeting a return to competitive tennis by the end of 2019 season and, for that, the six-time Grand Slam winner has already started training.

Sania and her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik, who were expecting their first child, were blessed with the baby boy on October 30.

After many sneak peeks in the last two months, Sania finally posted the first clear picture of her son Izhaan Mirza Malik on her official Instagram account on December 23.

While introducing her and Shoaib's little munchkin to the world, Sania had captioned the post as,"Living life in the fast lane can be fun!!! It’s time to say hello to the world!"

The tennis ace married Shoaib on April 12, 2010, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad.