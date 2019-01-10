हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sania Mirza

New-mom Sania Mirza targets end of 2019 season for comeback

Sania and her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik, who were expecting their first child, were blessed with a baby boy 'Izhaan' on October 30.

The journey back to the top will not be an easy one, admitted star player and new-mom Sania Mirza, who is targetting a return to competitive tennis by the end of 2019 season.

Sania and her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik, who were expecting their first child, were blessed with a baby boy 'Izhaan' on October 30. The winner of six Grand Slams has now started training. 

The 32-year-old Hyderabadi shutter said that she has to juggle many a roles and it is a demanding task.

"Well, I have been able to play these roles thick and fast. I have been a wife for a while. I have become mother just now. I am trying to get back to the top level. I know, it is not going to be easy, but nothing is worth than doing it," Sania told PTI.

"My realistic goal is to make a comeback to the sport. Probably by the end of this year it may happen. Earlier I had talked about my return by 2020. There was a reason for that. I didn't want to put pressure on myself and still don't," she added. 

Sania further said that her life has completely changed after giving birth to her son.

"Life changes a lot when you have an infant in the house. You are not the priority anymore. As sportspersons, we tend to be a little bit selfish all our life. It is all about us. It is all about our fitness, rest and work," Sania said.

"When an infant arrives in the house, it is nothing about you anymore. It is all about the infant. And, that is what motherhood is all about. The life becomes selfless," she said on the sidelines of the inauguration of the ninth season of 'The Label Bazar' exhibition in Hyderabad.

 

 

