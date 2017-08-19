Nick Kyrgios beats new World No.1 Rafael Nadal to reach Cincinnati Masters semi-finals

New Delhi: Australia's Nick Kyrgios pulled off a stunner to upset incoming World No. 1 Rafael Nadal 6-2 7-5 in the round of 32 of the Cincinnati Masters on Saturday.

Rafael Nadal took hold of the numero uno spot in the ATP World Rankings after Roger Federer had announced his withdrawal from the Western and Southern Open owing to back injury which he incurred during the Montreal Open final. With Andy Murray already recovering from a hip injury, the Spaniard was guaranteed of the top spot for the first time since 2014.

However, the Aussie youngster set an upset over the 31-year-old ergo scripting his 100th victory at ATP Tour. Courtesy to an astounding double break, Nick had taken a 4-0 lead in the first set, a sure sign that he is back to form. Nadal did pull off a fightback in the second set roaring with a 2-1 start. But Nick shifted back the momentum on him cheeky volleys and ravishing groudstrokes. For a moment hope returned for the Spaniard as he drew it at 5-5 breaking the Canberran for the first time in the match, but the Aussie didn't hold things back as he finished things off for Nadal at 7-5 in the second set.

For Nadal, this was his third straight upset after his La Decima at Roland Garros, barring him each time to even head into the semis. He had lost to Giles Muller in a pulsating five-setter in the round of 16 of Wimbledon 2017, then came a shock in Montreal quarters when 18-year-old Dennis Shapovalov scripted his first upset in the highway to US Open. And now Kyrgios.

Kyrgios, ergo stormed into his very first Cincinnati Masters semifinals and will now face another Spaniard, David Ferrer.