Nick Kyrgios gets Brisbane title boost ahead of Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios clinched his maiden tour title on home soil in a big confidence boost ahead of the Australian Open, beating Ryan Harrison 6-4, 6-2 in the Brisbane International final on Sunday.

Carrying a niggling knee injury, Kyrgios made a rusty start and was forced to save five break points before he carved out his first break in the seventh game.

The 22-year-old claimed the first set before taking control of the match after his American opponent dropped his serve at the start of the second set with a frustrating double fault.

Kyrgios, ranked 21 in the world, broke big-serving Harrison again in a sublime second-set display to close out the match and seal his fourth career title.

Deep runs at grand slam events have eluded Kyrgios but a strong start to the season, including a semi-final victory over world number three Grigor Dimitrov, should put him among the early contenders for the first grand slam of the year.

The tournament begins at Melbourne Park on January 15.