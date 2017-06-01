close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

No more a secret! Venus Williams confirms sister Serena Williams is expecting a girl

Serena, who won her 23rd Grand Slam title in January when she defeated Venus in the Australian Open final, is due to give birth in September, the month she turns 36.

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 10:57
No more a secret! Venus Williams confirms sister Serena Williams is expecting a girl

Paris: Serena Williams will be the mother of a baby girl, if sister Venus is to be believed after she appeared to let the secret slip on Wednesday.

Venus, playing at the French Open in Paris, told a TV interviewer: "She`s going to call me her favourite aunt."

"We all like `baby V, baby Lyn, baby Isha`. We all want the baby to be named after us," the 36-year-old told Eurosport, referring to the names of Serena`s sisters.

Serena, who revealed she was pregnant in April, has refused to discuss the sex of the baby she is expecting with fiance, Alex Ohanian, the founder of Reddit.

She was at Roland Garros on Wednesday watching her older sister defeat Kurumi Nara in the second round on the showpiece Philippe Chatrier court.

"I think it`s not easy for her to watch, because, you know, obviously she knows she can do well here," said Venus after the match.

Serena is a three-time champion at Roland Garros.

"I think that she`s just excited about everything coming up in her life, on and off the court, excited about returning here hopefully next year," added Venus, who turns 37 next month.

Serena, who won her 23rd Grand Slam title in January when she defeated Venus in the Australian Open final, is due to give birth in September, the month she turns 36.

Earlier this week in Paris, Venus had talked about her anticipation of becoming an aunt.

"I`m definitely looking forward to it. I have no idea what the experience will be like, because previously I became an aunt when I was very young and lived far away, across the country, so it was a completely different experience than it will be this time," she said.

"So I hope that I can live up to this job. I`ve got to get some confidence that I can do this. It`s all new for me. It`s a great journey."

Venus, who was runner-up to her sister in Paris back in 2002, added: I think you just have to be ready, aware, and alert. Then have a lot of diaper duty. Yeah. So we`ll see."

Serena learned she was pregnant just two days before the Australian Open.

She has told of being nervous about playing, uncertain whether it would be too dangerous for her or the baby.

Kelly Bush Novak, Williams`s publicist, said last month that the US star "looks forward to returning in 2018".

TAGS

Venus WilliamsSerena WilliamsWilliams Sisterstennis news

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

ICC Champions Trophy: England vs Bangladesh – Live Score, Live Streaming, TV listing, Venue
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: England vs Bangladesh – Live Score, L...

Ramachandra Guha, member of BCCI&#039;s Committee of Administrators, resigns from post citing personal reasons
cricket

Ramachandra Guha, member of BCCI's Committee of Admini...

Tiger Wood&#039;s arrest will have no impact on his marketability, feel experts
Golf

Tiger Wood's arrest will have no impact on his marketa...

French Open 2017: Five things to watch out for at Roland Garros today
Tennis

French Open 2017: Five things to watch out for at Roland Ga...

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift: Sunil Gavaskar plays down issue, Harbhajan says Indian cricket needs leggie&#039;s services
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift: Sunil Gavaskar plays down iss...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Coveted tournament kicks off today as hosts England take on Bangladesh in opener at Kennington Oval
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Coveted tournament kicks off tod...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video