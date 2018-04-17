Novak Djokovic earns first Masters win of 2018 in Monte Carlo

Monaco: Serbia's Novak Djokovic earned his first Masters 1,000 win this year after defeating fellow Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-0, 6-1 in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

World No. 13 Djokovic needed just 56 minutes to beat his rival and concluded the Monday night's match without giving up a single break point of the four his opponent had, reports EFE news agency.

The 30-year-old Serbian, ninth-seed, is competing at the Monte Carlo Masters for the 12th time. He claimed the title in 2013 and 2015.

Djokovic, who reunited with coach Marian Vajda, is set to play the next round against Indian Wells semifinalist Borna Coric of Croatia, who defeated Frenchman Julien Benneteau 6-2, 6-3 on Monday.

If Djokovic, a former world No.1, wins his coming matches, he may face current world No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

Japan's Kei Nishikori and Russia's Andrey Rublev have, meanwhile, progressed to the Round of 32.

World No. 36 Nishikori upset world No. 18 Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the match that lasted one hour and 46 minutes on Monday night.

This was Nishikori's third win against Berdych out of four career encounters.

World No. 33 Rublev triumphed over world No. 44 Robin Haase of the Netherlands 7-6 (7), 2-6, 7-5 in two hours and 30 minutes.

Nishikori, aged 28, is set to play against Russia's Daniil Medvedev, world No.49, in the next round.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Rublev moves on to face world No. 7 Dominic Thiem of Austria.