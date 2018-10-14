हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic eyes fourth Shanghai Masters title

A win in Shanghai will add the 72nd trophy to Djokovic`s total tally of career titles, making it all the more impressive. 

Novak Djokovic eyes fourth Shanghai Masters title
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic will be looking to lift the Shanghai Masters title for the fourth time while taking on Borna Coric of Croatia in the summit clash of the men`s singles event on Sunday.

The 31-year-old had defeated Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals to book his place in the final of the ongoing tournament. A win in Shanghai will add the 72nd trophy to Djokovic`s total tally of career titles, making it all the more impressive. 

Coric, on the other hand, had stunned defending champion Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4 in their semi-final clash to advance into the final of the tournament. The Serbian player, who has lost just one match after clinching his fourth Wimbledon title in July, has won all of his previous three finals at Shanghai Masters.

As far as head to head record is concerned, both the players have faced off only twice in their careers and both times it is the Serbian player who has emerged victorious. Djokovic, who is already guaranteed to replace Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer at number two in the ranking list, will get even more closer to the No 1 position if he registers a win in Shanghai.

