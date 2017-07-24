close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Novak Djokovic has bone bruise; unlikely to play US Open

Djokovic got injured during his Wimbledon 2017 quarter-final clash against Tomas Berdych on July 12 as the Serb hit his forehand wide and into the tramlines.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 23:52
Novak Djokovic has bone bruise; unlikely to play US Open
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Former world number one Novak Djokovic might not be able to feature in the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year - US Open, said Tennis Federation of Serbia’s doctor Zdeslav Milinkovic.

Djokovic got injured during his Wimbledon 2017 quarter-final clash against Tomas Berdych on July 12 as the Serb hit his forehand wide and into the tramlines.

The situation got so bad that the 30-year-old had to surrender midway into the match and later said his elbow injury prevented him from completing the contest. 

After a thorough diagnosis, the reports suggests that Djoker's return for the Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows looks extremely unlikely.

According to Milinkovic, Novak is suffering from a bone bruise which is a case of “excessive play” and it needs a rest of between a month-and-a-half to three months. The doctor further said the symptoms are declining but Djokovic would still need rehab on his injured elbow that also saw him miss out on competing at Miami Masters. 

The Serbian is still trying to avoid injury, the doctor told newspaper Sportski Zurnal.

"Symptoms have calmed down, he was with a specialist in Toronto for additional tests,” Milinkovic said. 

"He also consulted our experts. Now it’s important to look at the different types of procedures that can affect recovery."

“He has a bruised bone due to excessive playing. He did not have enough of a pause, Novak clenched his teeth and continued playing despite a serious injury. It was always a big concern for me as his friend,” Milinkovic said.

Djokovic is due to address the media at Belgrade this week where he could cut down on his tournament commitments for the next few weeks.

TAGS

Novak DjokovicUS OpenWimbledon 2017tennis news

From Zee News

Robert Kubica set for F1 comeback; to test 2017 Renault in Hungary next week
Other Sports

Robert Kubica set for F1 comeback; to test 2017 Renault in...

Confederations Cup 2017: FIFA says all doping tests conducted during event have come back negative
Football

Confederations Cup 2017: FIFA says all doping tests conduct...

Mithali Raj suggests three aspects to give new direction to women’s cricket in India
cricket

Mithali Raj suggests three aspects to give new direction to...

BCCI&#039;s image took a beating because of Anil Kumble&#039;s unceremonious exit, says Gautam Gambhir
cricket

BCCI's image took a beating because of Anil Kumble...

Premier League clubs set to break 1.2 billion pound record spend
Football

Premier League clubs set to break 1.2 billion pound record...

Sri Lanka vs India: Fighting for spots does not bother Rohit Sharma - watch video
cricket

Sri Lanka vs India: Fighting for spots does not bother Rohi...

ICC announces Women&#039;s World Cup 2017 team; Mithali Raj named captain
cricket

ICC announces Women's World Cup 2017 team; Mithali Raj...

WATCH: Jinder Mahal, The Great Khali address fans after defeating Randy Orton at WWE Battleground
Other Sports

WATCH: Jinder Mahal, The Great Khali address fans after def...

Supreme Court restrains N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah from attending BCCI SGM
cricket

Supreme Court restrains N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah from at...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video