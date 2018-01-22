हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Novak Djokovic knocked out of Australian Open in pre-quarters by Chung Hyeon

The relentless South Korean defeated the six-time champion 7-6(4), 7-5, 7-6(3) on Monday in the fourth round.

AFP| Updated: Jan 22, 2018, 17:34 PM IST
Novak Djokovic congratulating Chung Hyeon at the end of their fourth-round match in Melbourne (Image: Twitter)

Melbourne: Six-times champion Novak Djokovic bowed out of the Australian Open in the fourth round as relentless South Korean Chung Hyeon ground him down to claim a stunning 7-6(4), 7-5, 7-6(3) victory on Monday.

The 21-year-old Chung, ranked 58th in the world, proved an immovable object, absorbing everything the former world number one could throw at him and returning it with interest.

Djokovic, grimacing occasionally and flexing his elbow, dropped the opening four games and although he clawed back the deficit, Chung took the opening set on the tiebreak.

Chung moved 4-1 ahead in the second set but again Djokovic recovered, only to falter when serving at 5-6, netting a forehand on set point after Chung had shown incredible defensive skills to stay alive in the rally.

Again Djokovic battled back from a break down in the third set to force a tiebreak but Chung refused to let the 30-year-old Serb off the hook.

Chung hooked a mind-boggling forehand winner past Djokovic to take a 5-3 lead in the tiebreak and when Djokovic netted a return it brought up three match points.

One was enough as Djokovic hit into the tramlines.

Chung will face unseeded American Tennys Sandgren for a place in the semifinals.

