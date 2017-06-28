close
Novak Djokovic passes first grass court test with 6-4,6-3 win over Vasek Pospisil at Eastbourne

The Serb is playing a pre-Wimbledon event for the first time since 2010 and will next face the winner from a pair of Americans, either Donald Young or Jared Donaldson.

AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 19:36
Novak Djokovic passes first grass court test with 6-4,6-3 win over Vasek Pospisil at Eastbourne

East Sussex: Top seed Novak Djokovic passed his first grass court test of the season on Wednesday, defeating Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals at Eastbourne.

The Serb is playing a pre-Wimbledon event for the first time since 2010 and will next face the winner from a pair of Americans, either Donald Young or Jared Donaldson.

The three-time Wimbledon champion got onto court as first match after rain washed out Tuesday play -- save one game in the Djokovic match -- leaving organisers with a backlog to get through.

The former world number one claimed his fifth victory in as many attempts against Pospisil, who is now 4-22 lifetime against top 10 opponents.

"That was the first official grass court match for me this year," Djokovic said. "I`m glad that I came here to Eastbourne. I have had a great couple of days of training with good players, different styles of game.

"Yesterday it obviously wasn`t really enjoyable to see the rain falling all day.

"But today we almost played a full match, so I`m glad for that. I felt good on the court, considering it`s the first match.

"I played against an opponent that has a really good game for grass. Serves well, comes to the net, has a good variety.

"It was a really, really solid win. I`m happy with it."

Djokovic, who will be advised by Andre Agassi at Wimbledon, is the second-highest-ranked men`s player to ever compete at the Aegon International behind then-number two Marcelo Rios in 1998.

In the men`s first round, Russian Daniil Medvedev knocked out fifth seed Sam Querrey, beating the American 6-3, 7-5. German Mischa Zverev, seeed sixth, beat Ryan Harrison of the US 6-4, 7-6 (11/9).

On the women`s side, Roland Garros finalist Simona Halep rallied to beat China`s Duan Ying-Ying 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 while Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova -- a 2010 Wimbledon semi-finalist -- defeated Monica Niculescu of Romania 6-0, 6-4.

Novak DjokovicEastbourneVasek Pospisiltennis newsWimbledon

