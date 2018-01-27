हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic win Australian Open men's doubles title

Seventh-seeded Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic won their first Grand Slam doubles title on Saturday, crowned the Australian Open champions in a tough final 6-4, 6-4.

AFP| Updated: Jan 27, 2018, 21:29 PM IST
Photo: Twitter

Melbourne: Seventh-seeded Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic won their first Grand Slam doubles title on Saturday, crowned the Australian Open champions in a tough final 6-4, 6-4.

The seventh seeds, from Austria and Croatia, saw off the challenge from Colombian pair of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, seeded 11th.

It was Marach and Pavic's fourth Grand Slam as a team, with their best performance before now an appearance in the Wimbledon final last year.

They came into the tournament in top form after winning warm-up events in Doha and Auckland. 

