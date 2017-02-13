Open Sud de France: Teen sensation Alexander Zverev beats Richard Gasquet for 2nd ATP title
His first ATP World Tour title came last September, when he beat two Top 10 players in Tomas Berdych and Stan Wawrinka to lift the St. Petersburg Open trophy.
New Delhi: Teen sensation Alexander Zverev captured his second ATP title by defeating home favourite Richard Gasquet in the final of Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Sunday.
The 19-year-old German won the title match in straight sets, 7-6(4) 6-3. Gasquet was bidding for a fourth title overall at the indoor event.
The defeat also ended world number 22 Gasquet`s 10-match winning streak in Montpellier.
For the Zverev family, a second title can come their way if Alexander and his elder brother Mischa win the doubles final. They will face second seeds Fabrice Martin and Daniel Nestor.
Alexander can also become the first player to win the singles and doubles titles at the same tournament since Lleyton Hewitt at Newport in 2014.
