close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Out of sorts Novak Djokovic to warm-up for Wimbledon at Eastbourne

World number four Djokovic comes into the event will be the tournament`s top seed ahead of number two Gael Monfils and number three John Isner.

AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 17:23
Out of sorts Novak Djokovic to warm-up for Wimbledon at Eastbourne

London: Three-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is to play at the ATP tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, in preparation for the grass-court Grand Slam, it was announced Tuesday.

It will be the first time the struggling Djokovic has played a grass-court event between the French Open and Wimbledon since 2010.

The 30-year-old Serb saw his French Open title defence come to a surprise halt with a straight sets quarter-final loss to the up-and-coming Dominic Thiem on the clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris earlier this month.

Now, following what was his quickest exit from the French Open in seven years, 12-time Grand Slam champion is to play Eastbourne, which runs from June 23-July 1 after accepting a main draw wildcard.

"This will be my first trip to Eastbourne, I have heard great things about the tournament," said 12-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in a statement. "I am looking forward to fine tuning my grass court game there ahead of Wimbledon."

World number four Djokovic comes into the event will be the tournament`s top seed ahead of number two Gael Monfils and number three John Isner.

Originally a women`s only event, Eastbourne has been expanded to include men`s tennis as well and tournament director Gavin Fletcher said: "The quality of the men`s and women`s entries is already incredibly high, and the addition of Novak will take the event to an even higher level."

The WTA side of the tournament features seven of the world`s top 10 female players including world number one Angelique Kerber, Karolina Pliskova (number three), 2016 champion Dominika Cibulkova (number six), 2009 champion Caroline Wozniacki (number eight), and Britain`s world number seven Johanna Konta.

TAGS

Novak DjokovicWimbledonEastbourneFrench Opentennis news

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

After Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli fiasco, fans demands return of MS Dhoni as India captain
cricket

After Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli fiasco, fans demands return o...

FIFA clear Manchester United, target Juventus over Paul Pogba transfer
Football

FIFA clear Manchester United, target Juventus over Paul Pog...

Hockey India coach Roelant Oltmans warns team against being complacent in knock-outs
Other Sports

Hockey India coach Roelant Oltmans warns team against being...

Confederations Cup 2017: Heavyweights Germany, Chile go head to head
Football

Confederations Cup 2017: Heavyweights Germany, Chile go hea...

Anil Kumble&#039;s replacement to be announced before Sri Lanka tour: Rajeev Shukla
cricket

Anil Kumble's replacement to be announced before Sri L...

Rani Rampal to lead India at women&#039;s Hockey World League Semi-Final
Other Sports

Rani Rampal to lead India at women's Hockey World Leag...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video