हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Paes and Salisbury in semis of Dallas Tennis Championships

Leander Paes and Joe Salisbury yet again emerged triumphant in a tense Super Tie-breaker to progress to the semifinals of the USD 125,000 RBC Tennis Championships of Dallas.

PTI| Updated: Feb 02, 2018, 17:41 PM IST
Comments |
Paes and Salisbury in semis of Dallas Tennis Championships
PTI

New Delhi: Leander Paes and Joe Salisbury yet again emerged triumphant in a tense Super Tie-breaker to progress to the semifinals of the USD 125,000 RBC Tennis Championships of Dallas.

The top-seeed Indo-American team overcame a spirited challenge from Ruben Gonzales and Hunter Reese 6-3 2-6 17-15 in the quarter-finals of the ATP Challenger event.

In the last match also, Paes and Salisbury had won a long Super tiebreak with an 18-16 scoreline.

In the one-hour 31 minutes match, Paes and Salisbury won 67 points to 60 of their rivals.

They next face third seed Americans Austin Krajicek and Jackson Withrow.

Last week, 44-year-old Paes had won his 25th ATP doubles Challenger titles at Newport Beach event with James Cerretani.

Tags:
RBC Tennis Championships of DallasLeander PaesJoe SalisburyTennis
Next
Story

Rafael Nadal will return to action in Acapulco in late February

Trending