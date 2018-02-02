Paes and Salisbury in semis of Dallas Tennis Championships

New Delhi: Leander Paes and Joe Salisbury yet again emerged triumphant in a tense Super Tie-breaker to progress to the semifinals of the USD 125,000 RBC Tennis Championships of Dallas.

The top-seeed Indo-American team overcame a spirited challenge from Ruben Gonzales and Hunter Reese 6-3 2-6 17-15 in the quarter-finals of the ATP Challenger event.

In the last match also, Paes and Salisbury had won a long Super tiebreak with an 18-16 scoreline.

In the one-hour 31 minutes match, Paes and Salisbury won 67 points to 60 of their rivals.

They next face third seed Americans Austin Krajicek and Jackson Withrow.

Last week, 44-year-old Paes had won his 25th ATP doubles Challenger titles at Newport Beach event with James Cerretani.