close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pan Pacific Open 2017: Caroline Wozniacki smashes Garbine Muguruza to reach Tokyo final

The Danish former number one will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova as she chases a third Tokyo title after the Russian toppled Angelique Kerber 6-0, 6-7, 6-4 in a see-saw first semi-final.

AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 00:00
Pan Pacific Open 2017: Caroline Wozniacki smashes Garbine Muguruza to reach Tokyo final
Reuters

Tokyo: Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki pulverised world number one Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-0 on Saturday to reach her fourth Pan Pacific Open final.

The Danish former number one will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova as she chases a third Tokyo title after the Russian toppled Angelique Kerber 6-0, 6-7, 6-4 in a see-saw first semi-final.

Top seed Muguruza, playing her first tournament since reaching the top of the women`s world rankings, was blown off court in just under an hour in a stunningly lopsided match.

"I didn`t feel that fresh," the Spaniard told reporters.

"I felt my energy was a little bit low and I didn`t make the important shots. I`m very disappointed, but she just played better."

Third seed Wozniacki tore through the first set, sealing it when Muguruza wafted a routine forehand badly wide.

Muguruza cut a forlorn figure as she trudged back to her seat but things went from bad to worse for the Wimbledon champion in the second set.

A dipping forehand pass gave Wozniacki an early break, consolidated after another wild Muguruza backhand in the fourth game.

Wozniacki, a two-time Tokyo winner and finalist in 2014, put Muguruza out of her misery by forcing the Spaniard into another whiffed backhand on match point after just 59 minutes.

Seventh seed Kerber, another former world number one, looked in danger of being fed the dreaded "double bagel" after losing the first eight games in the Tokyo sunshine.

But the German recovered from 6-0, 5-2 down to pinch the second-set tiebreak as Pavlyuchenkova suddenly tightened up, the Russian slamming her racquet to the ground in disgust.

Kerber, who has slipped back to 14th in the world since winning last year`s Australian and US Open titles, clinched the breaker 7-4 with a fierce serve down the middle.

The 29-year-old Kerber, a former Tokyo finalist, then quickly raced to a 3-0 lead in the deciding set, only to be pegged back once more.

But Pavlyuchenkova seized the decisive break in the seventh game with a superb backhand drive volley, the same bludgeoning shot she unleashed to seal victory after a little over two hours.

TAGS

Pan Pacific Open 2017Caroline WozniackiGarbine Muguruzatennis newssports news

From Zee News

Pan Pacific Open 2017: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova gets past Angelique Kerber, advances to Tokyo final
Tennis

Pan Pacific Open 2017: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova gets past A...

EPL 2017-18: Alvaro Morata hits hat-trick as Chelsea sink Stoke City
English Premier League 2017-18Football

EPL 2017-18: Alvaro Morata hits hat-trick as Chelsea sink S...

Ligue 1: Neymar-less PSG held by Montpellier
Football

Ligue 1: Neymar-less PSG held by Montpellier

EPL 2017-18: Romelu Lukaku, Raheem Sterling keep Manchester clubs on top with Saturday victories
English Premier League 2017-18Football

EPL 2017-18: Romelu Lukaku, Raheem Sterling keep Manchester...

PKL 2017: Bengal Warriors edge out Bengaluru Bulls 33-29
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Bengal Warriors edge out Bengaluru Bulls 33-29

Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal have made us forget Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja: Virender Sehwag
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal have made us forget Ravicha...

Watch: MS Dhoni joins Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel at practice net to bowl few spin deliveries
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni joins Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel at practice...

Watch: Roger Federer introduces World No. 1 Rafael Nadal in his own unique way during Laver Cup opening ceremony
Tennis

Watch: Roger Federer introduces World No. 1 Rafael Nadal in...

David Warner downplays threat of Indian spinners
cricket

David Warner downplays threat of Indian spinners

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video