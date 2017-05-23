Petra Kvitova ready for Wimbledon, but undecided on French Open

close
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 19:44
Prague: Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova, who sustained serious injuries to her racket-holding left hand in a knife attack in December, is ready to play at Wimbledon but will make a last-minute decision on whether to participate in the French Open, according to her spokesman Karel Tejkal on Tuesday.

The left-handed player, world No. 16, is set to register on Wednesday for the Wimbledon Championships, which start on July 3, Tejkal added.

Meanwhile, her participation in the French Open, which begins on Sunday, was still not certain, Tejkal said, noting it would be a last-minute decision.

The 27-year-old had to undergo a four-hour surgery to repair tendons and nerves in her left hand after sustaining knife wounds from an attacker at her home in Prostejov, Czech Republic, on December 20. Doctors said it would take her six months to recover.

TAGS

Petra KvitovaWimbledonFrench Opensports newstennis news

