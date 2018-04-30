Prajnesh Gunneswaran leaps to career-best 176

New Delhi: Making a huge jump, India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran on Monday leapfrogged 84 places to a career-best singles rank of 176, following his maiden title-triumph on the ATP Challenger circuit.

The Sunday's win in Anning in China gave the left-hander 125 points, pushing him inside top-200 for the first time in his career.

Yuki Bhambri leads India's chart at number 85, a loss of two places, and is followed by Ramkumar Ramanathan (120, -5).

The next best Indians are Sumit Nagal (225, -6), Arjun Kadhe (397, +1) and Sasi Kumar Mukund, who jumped 98 places to 418.

In doubles, Rohan Bopanna lost a spot to be 23 while Divij Sharan also lost two places to be placed 43. Also sliding down was Leander Paes, who is now ranked 50 (-2).

In the WTA rankings, Ankita Raina, now included in TOPS, further improved her career-best rank as she was now placed 193 (+2) and was followed by Karman Kaur Thandi (267).

In doubles, out of action Sania Mirza was static at number 24, while Prarthana Thombare slid to 164 after losing 16 spots.