Qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich reaches Brisbane International final

Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich became the first qualifier ever to reach the final of the Brisbane International tennis tournament when she beat seventh-seeded Latvian Anastasija Sevastova on Friday.

The 23-year-old Sasnovich outlasted Sevastova 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 in 93 minutes to move into Saturday's final against either Karolina Pliskova or Elina Svitolina.

Sasnovich has had a gruelling tournament this week, coming through three rounds of qualifying and four main draw matches to reach the final.

In four of those matches, she has needed to come from a set down and had spent over 10 hours on court before her semi-final.

She is also playing with both thighs heavily strapped and has needed injury timeouts in her last three matches.

However, she showed no signs of fatigue during the first set and was stronger than Sevastova in the tiebreaker, taking an early lead and holding on to win the first set.

The second set went with serve until 4-4 when Sasnovich attacked with some powerful returns to break the Latvian.

She then comfortably held her own serve to book a spot in the final.

"It was a very good match and I'm really happy to finish in two sets," Sasnovich said.

"It was very close with Anastasija. We play at the same level.

"I took all my chances today as well. I served well, played well from the baseline. I'm happy with my win today."