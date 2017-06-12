close
Rafael Nadal achieves best ATP ranking since October 2014 after 10th French Open title

The Spaniard now trails only Roger Federer (18) in Grand Slam title wins. With the French Open crown, Nadal (15) went ahead of Pete Sampras (14). 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 17:28
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Rafael Nadal became the first tennis player in the Open Era to win 10 titles at a Grand Slam event when he thrashed Swiss Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in the French Open 2017 final at the Stade Roland-Garros on Sunday.

The king of clay, created history in Paris as he didn’t drop a single set during the course of the title and conceded only 35 games.

Nadal secured 'La Decima' and moved up by two spots to stand at the highest placing in the ATP rankings since October 2014 – No. 2.

Meanwhile, French Open 2016 champion Novak Djokovic slid from No. 2 to No. 4 after getting knocked out in quarterfinals. This has been his lowest ranking in seven years.

The top position is retained by Andy Murray, even though the Brit did not make it to the final of Roland Garros. Wawrinka remained steady at No. 3, despite losing in the final.

Roger Federer, who skipped the French Open twice in a row to prepare for Wimbledon, stayed on fifth.

The WTA ranking were also affected after the tournament in Paris, Jelena Ostapenko, who won the French Open title on Saturday – her first tour-level title of her career – reached 12th ranking. 

Angelique Kerber retained the No. 1 position despite losing in the first round itself.

The second position has been taken by runner-up Simona Halep, who was earlier at No. 4. 

Serena Williams, who did not participate in the tournament as she is expecting her first child in September, dropped down to No. 4.

The fifth position was taken by Elina Svitolina, who reached the quarterfinal stage of the tournament.

