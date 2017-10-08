Rafael Nadal beats Nick Kyrgios to claim second China Open title

New Delhi: World number one Rafael Nadal on Sunday beat Nick Kyrgios in straight sets to claim his second China Open title. It was his sixth title of the year. He first won the Beijing tournament in 2005.

The 31-year-old Spaniard dominated a seemingly disgruntled Australian in a 6-2, 6-1 thrashing which lasted 92 minutes on Beijing`s outside hard courts.

The win augurs well for the 16-time Grand Slam singles winner, who is bidding to finish as the year-end No. 1 for the fourth time.

He now has more than 2,360 points over Roger Federer.

Nadal thus extended his win streak to 12 straight with today's win. For the record, the Spaniard is still undefeated since returning to World No. 1 in August.

It's also his 75th career crown, moving to within two titles of John McEnroe for fourth on the Open Era list.