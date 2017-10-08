close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rafael Nadal beats Nick Kyrgios to claim second China Open title

The 31-year-old Spaniard dominated a seemingly disgruntled Australian in a 6-2, 6-1 thrashing which lasted 92 minutes on Beijing`s outside hard courts.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 19:14
Rafael Nadal beats Nick Kyrgios to claim second China Open title
Courtesy: Twitter (@TennisTV)

New Delhi: World number one Rafael Nadal on Sunday beat Nick Kyrgios in straight sets to claim his second China Open title. It was his sixth title of the year. He first won the Beijing tournament in 2005.

The 31-year-old Spaniard dominated a seemingly disgruntled Australian in a 6-2, 6-1 thrashing which lasted 92 minutes on Beijing`s outside hard courts.

The win augurs well for the 16-time Grand Slam singles winner, who is bidding to finish as the year-end No. 1 for the fourth time.

He now has more than 2,360 points over Roger Federer.

Nadal thus extended his win streak to 12 straight with today's win. For the record, the Spaniard is still undefeated since returning to World No. 1 in August.

It's also his 75th career crown, moving to within two titles of John McEnroe for fourth on the Open Era list.

TAGS

Rafael NadalNick KyrgiosChina OpenBeijingGrand SlamRoger FedererJohn McEnroetennis news

From Zee News

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada spearheads Proteas&#039; biggest win
cricket

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada spearhe...

Adopt 5 top SAI stadiums of capital: Sports Minister Rathore to corporates
Other Sports

Adopt 5 top SAI stadiums of capital: Sports Minister Rathor...

Victor Axelsen, Tai Tzu Ying, PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin star attraction at PBL auction
BadmintonOther Sports

Victor Axelsen, Tai Tzu Ying, PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin sta...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: USA and Ghana face off, eye knock-out berth
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: USA and Ghana face off, eye knock-out...

BadmintonOther Sports

RMV Gurusaidutt wins Bulgarian International

FIFA U-17 World Cup: George Weah&#039;s son Timothy surprised by India&#039;s performance
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: George Weah's son Timothy surpris...

Video: Virat Kohli&#039;s &#039;reunion&#039; with MS Dhoni&#039;s daughter Ziva is the best thing you will see today
cricket

Video: Virat Kohli's 'reunion' with MS Dhoni...

Virender Sehwag retweets wife Aarti&#039;s &#039;love of life&#039; message on Karva Chauth
cricket

Virender Sehwag retweets wife Aarti's 'love of li...

Ajeetesh Sandhu wins first Asian Tour title at Yeangder TPC
Other Sports

Ajeetesh Sandhu wins first Asian Tour title at Yeangder TPC

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video