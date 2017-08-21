Rafael Nadal begins fourth stint as World No. 1 in ATP Rankings after nine years since his first

New Delhi: Almost nine years ago 22-year-old Rafael Nadal had scripted history to become the first Spaniard to claim the numero uno spot on the ATP rankings chart. And today, Nadal returns to reclaim the honour of being World No. 1, ergo starting his fourth stint on the throne.

It is no longer 'to be' or 'next week's'. It is official now. Rafael Nadal has reclaimed the ATP No.1 rankings spot, for the first time since 2014 as per the latest list issued today.

It right ahead of the Rogers Cup 2017 that Andy Murray had announced his withdrawal form the Montreal hardcourt tournament owing to his recovery from a hip injury. It marked his second consecutive miss out from Canada's ATP 1000 Masters tournament. But for Rafael Nadal, it was a golden opportunity to reconquer the top spot on rankings chart.

It has indeed been a long, long journey for the 31-year-old. Rising from the brink of an impossible return coupled with faltering confidence, the Spaniard marked a spectacular comeback to tennis action with the start of this year. He fought himself upto the Australian Open final, his first Grand Slam final since 2014 French Open. A pulsating five-setter tilted in favour of Roger Federer. But that is not where Nadal had stopped. Despite Nadal's defeat to his old nemesis in Indian Wells and then in Miami Masters, the Spaniard rose to win two back-to-back clay court titles – Monte Carlo and Madrid Open.

His highlight, so far in this year, is, of course, his record-scripting La Decima at Roland Garros. Not only did it mark his return to dominance, but it ended his three-year long draught in Grand Slams. But since then it has been a complex journey up till now. He lost to Giles Muller in a five-set thriller in the round of 16 of Wimbledon. In Montreal, he was shown the exit door by Canadian local teen Denis Shapovalov in the third round. And with it, Roger Federer entered the competition for the No. 1 spot. All he needed was a victory at Montreal and then finish equal or better than Nadal. But the Swiss maestro was shocked by young gun Alexander Zverev in the final and then ahead if Cincinnati Masters the 19-time Grand Slam champion announced his withdrawal. With Murray out and then Federer, ATP announced a guaranteed numero uno spot for Rafael Nadal on August 21.

This will be his fourth stint as World No. 1 in tennis. He had first shot to fame the year he had clinched a French Open, Wimbledon double in 2008. A 41 weeks reign saw its end two months after his shock defeat to Robin Soderling at Roland Garros in 2009. He regained the honour with the end of the 2010 season following his three grand slam victories including the US Open. A year-long dominance at the tennis court. He had last held the spot exactly three years and 45 days ago on July 6, 2014, ergo, accounting his tally of clutching onto the No. 1 rank, to 141 weeks.

"Being No. 1 after all the things that I have been going through the last couple of years is something unbelievable, so [it] is, for me, an amazing achievement to be back to that position after [a] few years, three years," said Nadal.

ATP Executive Chairman and President, Chris Kermode, said, "To regain the No. 1 ranking nine years after having first reached it is unprecedented. Rafa has been setting records throughout his remarkable career and this one is as impressive as any. It shows incredible dedication and longevity, and we congratulate him on this amazing achievement."

It however remains a tough test ahead for the spaniard. Just a few days back, he had gone down to Nick Kyrgios in the round of 32 of the Cincinnati Masters and his US hardcourt stats reamain comparatively a worry, despite being a two-time US Open champion. Adding to it, Roger Federer isn't far behind. The Swiss knows the art of investing in 'rest' and then coming back to script stunners. A US Open victory could put Nadal's world no. 1 under threat.