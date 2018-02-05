Rafael Nadal, Caroline Wozniacki maintain top spots in world rankings

Madrid: Spain's Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men`s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday with 9,760 points, ahead of Switzerland`s Roger Federer.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer, who won the Australian Open title last month over Croatia's Marin Cilic, needs just 155 points to get past Nadal and reach the top position, reports Efe.

Cilic came in third with 4,960 points, while Bulgaria`s Grigor Dimitrov kept his fourth position. Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta maintained his 10th spot, behind Argentina`s Juan Martin del Porto.

Current ATP rankings and point scores:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,760 points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 9,605

3. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,960

4. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,630

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,610

6. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,060

7. David Goffin (Belgium) 3,460

8. Jack Sock (USA) 2,880

9. Juan Martin del Porto (Argentina) 2,815

10. Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain) 2,705

In the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, Denmark`s Caroline Wozniacki maintained the top spot while Germany's Julia Goerges managed to leap into the top 10 for the first time in her career.

Having won the 2018 Australian Open title, Wozniacki returned in last week's ranking to world No. 1 for the first time since 2012, replacing Romania`s Simona Halep, reports Efe.

Goerges climbed two places to be ranked world No.10, while Kristina Mladenovic of France fell out of the top 10.

Current WTA rankings and point scores:

1. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7,965 points

2. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,616

3. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,835

4. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 5,690

5. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,445

6. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 5,000

7. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,495

8. Venus Williams (USA) 4,277

9. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 3,031

10. Julia Goerges (Germany) 2,900