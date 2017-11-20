Rafael Nadal continues to lead ATP rankings

New Delhi: Spain's Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 10,645 points, while Switzerland's Roger Federer came in second.

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, who on Sunday defeated Belgian David Goffin 7-5 4-6 6-3 to win the ATP Finals title at London's O2 Arena, jumped to the third spot.

Germany's Alexander Zverev came in fourth with 4,610 points, followed by Austria's Dominic Thiem.

United States' Jack Sock, who earned the Paris Masters title earlier this month, moved to the eighth spot, ahead of Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 10,645 points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 9,605

3. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 5,150

4. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,610

5. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,015

6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3,805

7. David Goffin (Belgium) 3,775

8. Jack Sock (United States) 3,165

9. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 3,150

10. Pablo Carreño (Spain) 2,615.