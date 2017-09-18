close
Rafael Nadal, Garbine Muguruza continue to top ATP, WTA rankings

Nadal, the16-time Grand Slam champion, led the rankings ahead of Switzerland's Roger Federer, while the United Kingdom's Andy Murray came in third.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 15:22
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Spaniard Rafael Nadal held on to the top spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday.

Nadal's compatriot Garbine Muguruza also continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings for the second consecutive week.

Nadal, the16-time Grand Slam champion, led the rankings ahead of Switzerland's Roger Federer, while the United Kingdom's Andy Murray came in third.

There were no changes in this week's standings, as German Alexander Zverev held the fourth position, followed by Marin Cilic.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic came in sixth.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,465 points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7,505

3. Andy Murray (United Kingdom) 6,790

4. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,470

5. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,155

6. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 4,125

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,030

8. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 3,690

9. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,575

10. Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain) 2,855

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,030 points

2. Simona Halep (Romania) 5,965

3. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,640

4. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,520

5. Venus Williams (United States) 4,756

6. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 4,640

7. Johanna Konta (United Kingdom) 4,520

8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 4,410

9. Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 3,770

10. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 3,502.

TAGS

Rafael NadalGarbine MuguruzaATP RankingsWTA RankingsTennis RankingsRoger FedererNovak Djokovictennis news

From Zee News

