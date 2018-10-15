हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tennis

Rafael Nadal holds top spot in ATP rankings, Novak Djokovic in 2nd; Federer 3rd

Djokovic climbed up to the 2nd spot after claiming the Shanghai Masters title for the 4th time against Croatia's Borna Coric on Sunday. 

Rafael Nadal holds top spot in ATP rankings, Novak Djokovic in 2nd; Federer 3rd
Image Credits: Reuters

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal continues to lead the men`s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings which was released on Monday with 7,660 points.

Serbia`s Novak Djokovic climbed one spot up to the second, after claiming the Shanghai Masters title for the fourth time in a row against Croatia's Borna Coric on Sunday and is only 215 points away from Nadal`s position, reports Efe news.

Djokovic overtook Switzerland`s Roger Federer in the standings, pushing him down to third with the Swiss legend ousted in the semis of the Shanghai Masters recently. The rest of the top-10 remained unchanged, as Alexander Zverev of Germany stays at No. 5, followed by Marin Cilic of Croatia.

Meanwhile, Australia`s Matthew Ebden jumped 11 positions up to the 40th, after reaching the quarterfinals of the Shangai Masters.

The current top-10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,660 points

2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7,445

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,260

4. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,860

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5,025

6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,185

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,825

8. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 3,775

9. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,440

10. John Isner (United States) 3,290.

Tags:
TennisRafael NadalNovak DjokovicShanghai MastersBorna Coric

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close