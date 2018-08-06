Rafael Nadal leads ATP rankings, Roger Federer secures second spot

MADRID: Spain's Rafael Nadal continued to lead the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 9,310 average points, ahead of Switzerland`s Roger Federer.

Top-10 players are holding on to their positions except for South Africa's Kevin Anderson who dropped to the sixth, elevating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov to the fifth spot, reports Efe.

Further down the rankings, Martin Klizan of Slovakia rocketed 35 places to World No. 77, thanks to winning the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel, Austria, while Australian Alex de Minaur jumped 27 positions to the 45th for being a runner-up in the Washington Open.

The current top-10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,310 Points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7,080

3. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5,665

4. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,455

5. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,610

6. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 4,355

7. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3,905

8. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,665

9. John Isner (USA) 3,490

10. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 3,355