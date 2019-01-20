हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal marches into quarterfinals of Australian Open

Nadal, who has now taken revenge of his defeat to Berdych in the quarter-finals of the 2015 edition of the tournament, will lock horns with unseeded American Frances Tiafoe for a place in the semi-finals.

Rafael Nadal marches into quarterfinals of Australian Open
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Spanish tennis maestro Rafael Nadal produced a rich vein of form as he eased past Czech star Tomas Berdych in straight sets to book his place in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open at the Melbourne Park on Sunday. 

2009 Australian Open champion Nadal fired 32 winners before eventually clinching a crushing 6-0, 6-1, 7-6(4) triumph over Berdych in the fourth round clash that lasted two hours and five minutes at Rod Laver Arena.  

With the win, the 32-year-old Spaniard storm into the last eight of the Australian Open for the 11th time. By storming into the quarterfinals for the 37th time at the major level, he also surpassed Andre Agassi to claim the fourth place in the list of players with most Grand Slam last-eight appearances. 

Following the match,  the official website of ATP quoted Nadal as saying, "I'm happy to be in [the quarter-finals]," said Nadal. "I played some good matches until that round, and now is the moment to keep doing steps forward to... give myself chances to keep going."

Nadal, who has now taken revenge of his defeat to Berdych in the quarter-finals of the 2015 edition of the tournament, will lock horns with unseeded American Frances Tiafoe for a place in the semi-finals.

 

 

 

Tags:
Rafael NadalAustralian OpenMelbourne ParkAndre AgassiTennis

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close