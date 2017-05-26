close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rafael Nadal recalls almost 'destroying' wrist at last year's French Open

The Spanish star withdrew from the 2016 tournament with a left wrist injury on the eve of his third round match.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 08:58
Rafael Nadal recalls almost &#039;destroying&#039; wrist at last year&#039;s French Open

Paris: Rafael Nadal admitted Thursday that he almost "destroyed" his wrist at last years French Open, as he relived the pain which forced him to abandon his pursuit of a 10th Roland Garros title.

The Spanish star withdrew from the 2016 tournament with a left wrist injury on the eve of his third round match, going on to miss Wimbledon before returning for the Rio Olympics.

"It was not a decision - it was an obligation. I almost destroyed my wrist at Roland Garros," Nadal told Eurosport on Thursday.

"What seemed doable on Monday was more difficult on Friday. I was playing well and pushed further until my wrist said 'no'. After that, the rest of the year was complicated."

Nadal is bidding to win the French Open for a 10th time and is considered the leading favourite after clinching clay court titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid already this year.

He also reached his first Grand Slam final in three years in Australia in January where he lost in three sets to old rival Roger Federer who is skipping Roland Garros.

"My forehand is getting better and better. The rest of my game is working well and there aren't too many ups and downs at the moment," said the 30-year-old Nadal whose record in Paris reads nine titles, 72 match wins and just two defeats.

TAGS

Rafael NadalFrench OpenRafa Nadaltennis news

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Spanish authorities accuse Real Madrid&#039;s Cristiano Ronaldo of tax evasion
Football

Spanish authorities accuse Real Madrid's Cristiano Ron...

ICC Champions Trophy: Ravichandran Ashwin&#039;s selection puts me out of the 15-member squad, claims Harbhajan Singh
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Ravichandran Ashwin's selection...

Pakistan Cricket Board announces Najam Sethi as its new chairman
cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board announces Najam Sethi as its new cha...

ICC Champions Trophy: Teams can&#039;t afford any slip-ups in the tournament, says Kane Williamson
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Teams can't afford any slip-ups...

I-League, ISL merger: Bengaluru FC submit bid as ITB submission deadline ends; Mohun Bagan and East Bengal wait AIFF&#039;s response
Football

I-League, ISL merger: Bengaluru FC submit bid as ITB submis...

Monaco Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel flies in Monte Carlo but Lewis Hamilton labours
Other Sports

Monaco Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel flies in Monte Carlo bu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video