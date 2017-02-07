close
Rafael Nadal returns to Queen's Club, targets Wimbledon glory after heartbreaking loss in Australian Open final

The 14-times grand slam champion missed the entire grass-court season last year with a wrist injury.

 

 

Reuters | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 09:29
London: A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen`s Club for the Aegon Championships in June.

The 14-times grand slam champion missed the entire grasscourt season last year with a wrist injury but after finishing runner-up to Roger Federer at the Australian Open, he hopes a good run in west London will bode well in his pursuit of a third Wimbledon title.

"I am very happy to be coming back to Queen`s.... It is the best way for me to be ready for Wimbledon,” the Spanish left-hander said in a statement.

He lifted the Wimbledon trophy for the first time in 2008 just three weeks after his maiden triumph at Queen’s Club.

Nadal’s second Wimbledon title in 2010 also followed a good run at Queen`s and he reached the Wimbledon final five times between 2006 and 2011, making the quarters or better at the London warm-up event prior to each one.

The Queen’s Club tournament will be held from June 19-25.

