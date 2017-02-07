Rafael Nadal returns to Queen's Club, targets Wimbledon glory after heartbreaking loss in Australian Open final
The 14-times grand slam champion missed the entire grass-court season last year with a wrist injury.
London: A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen`s Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
The 14-times grand slam champion missed the entire grasscourt season last year with a wrist injury but after finishing runner-up to Roger Federer at the Australian Open, he hopes a good run in west London will bode well in his pursuit of a third Wimbledon title.
"I am very happy to be coming back to Queen`s.... It is the best way for me to be ready for Wimbledon,” the Spanish left-hander said in a statement.
He lifted the Wimbledon trophy for the first time in 2008 just three weeks after his maiden triumph at Queen’s Club.
Nadal’s second Wimbledon title in 2010 also followed a good run at Queen`s and he reached the Wimbledon final five times between 2006 and 2011, making the quarters or better at the London warm-up event prior to each one.
The Queen’s Club tournament will be held from June 19-25.
