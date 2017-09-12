close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rafael Nadal speaks out against Catalan independence

"I think what is happening on October 1 ought not to take place because, from my point of view, everyone should respect the law," Nadal told Spanish newspaper El Mundo on Tuesday.

AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 23:56
Rafael Nadal speaks out against Catalan independence
Reuters

Madrid: Spanish tennis world number one Rafael Nadal has criticised plans for an independence referendum called by Catalonia`s pro-separatist government for October 1.

The referendum is deemed illegal by the Spanish government and the country`s Constitutional Court.

"I think what is happening on October 1 ought not to take place because, from my point of view, everyone should respect the law," Nadal told Spanish newspaper El Mundo on Tuesday.

"The laws are what they are and one can`t skip the laws because you want to skip them. I can`t run a red light because that traffic light doesn`t seem right to me."

Nadal, 31, is a national hero in his homeland having landed a 16th career Grand Slam at the US Open on Sunday.

However, Nadal, who grew up and lives on the Balearic island of Mallorca, is also a Catalan speaker.

This year the centre court at Barcelona`s Royal Tennis Club that hosts the Barcelona Open was renamed the Rafael Nadal Court.

"I feel very close to the Catalans and I feel very Spanish as well," Nadal added.

"I don`t understand Spain without Catalonia. I don`t want to understand or see it.

"I believe that together we ought to be able to understand each other and I think we have to make an effort to reach an understanding because I think we are, without any doubt, stronger together than separated.

"Spain is better with Catalonia and Catalonia is better with Spain from my point of view."

TAGS

Rafael NadalCatalan independence

From Zee News

2006-07 was possibly lowest for Indian cricket team, reveals Sachin Tendulkar
cricket

2006-07 was possibly lowest for Indian cricket team, reveal...

I&#039;m pushing hard for a place in 2019 World Cup team, says Wriddhiman Saha
cricket

I'm pushing hard for a place in 2019 World Cup team, s...

BCCI&#039;s Finance Committee to discuss women&#039;s retainership, Ranji fees
cricket

BCCI's Finance Committee to discuss women's retai...

Davis Cup team spirit fires Nick Kyrgios up again
Tennis

Davis Cup team spirit fires Nick Kyrgios up again

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Bengal Warriors edge past Telugu Titans 32-31
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Bengal Warriors edge past Telugu T...

PAK vs WXI, Independence Cup T20I: Clinical Pakistan beat World XI by 20 runs; take 1-0 lead in series
cricket

PAK vs WXI, Independence Cup T20I: Clinical Pakistan beat W...

Virat Kohli better ODI batsman than Steve Smith, says Michael Clarke
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Virat Kohli better ODI batsman than Steve Smith, says Micha...

PAK vs WXI, Independence Cup T20 – As it happened...
cricket

PAK vs WXI, Independence Cup T20 – As it happened...

Can&#039;t play Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja all the time, says Ravi Shastri
cricket

Can't play Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja all...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video