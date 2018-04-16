Rafael Nadal stays atop ATP rankings

Madrid: Spain's Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 8,770 points.

Nadal dethroned Switzerland's Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion who fell to the second place after he lost 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis at Miami Open's round of 64 in March, reports Efe.

Croatia's Marin Cilic came in third in this week`s top 10 that witnessed no changes, ahead of Germany`s Alexander Zverev.

Spaniard Pablo Andujar, meanwhile, jumped 201 positions to the 154th after he defeated Briton Kyle Edmund 6-2 6-2 in 83 minutes at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh to win his fourth career title.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 8,770 points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8,670

3. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,985

4. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,925

5. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,635

6. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 4,470

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,665

8. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 3,390

9. John Isner (US) 3,125

10. David Goffin (Belgium) 3,110.

