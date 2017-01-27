Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov LIVE: Aus Open 2017, semi-final - Rafa wins first set 6-3 in 35 minutes

Melbourne: Rafael Nadal – 14-time Grand Slam champion, is up against Grigor Dimitrov in the Australian Open men's semi-final. The mighty Spaniard needs to beat the Bulgarian to set up a much-awaited clash with old nemesis Roger Federer in final.

Having regained his form, Rafa is once again the favourite to beat Dimitrov. Seeded ninth, Nadal looked dominant his quarter-final match against Milos Raonic which he won comprehensively in straight sets.

Nadal, 30, has looked fit and aggressive, if not fully back to his best, in beating third seed Raonic, Gael Monfils and Alexander Zverev in his last three matches.

"All of them are top players. So that`s very important for me because that means that I am competitive and playing well. I worked hard to try to make that happen," Nadal said.

The 14-time Grand Slam-winner, now ranked ninth, is aiming for his first major final since in two-and-a-half years after returning from an injury-wrecked 2016.

But Bulgaria`s Dimitrov, once dubbed `Baby Fed` for his similarity to Federer, poses an interesting test as he is in the form of his life and playing with new focus and determination.

Dimitrov has beaten five top-20 players in a 10-match winning streak this year, equalling the best of his career, which includes his victory this month in Brisbane.

How to watch

Time: 2 pm (IST)

On TV: Sony Six

Live streaming: Sonyliv.com