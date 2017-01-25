Rafael Nadal vs Milos Raonic Live: Aus Open, quarter-final – Live Streaming, TV listing, Time, Venue
Rafael Nadal, who has been stuck at 14 Grand Slams for quite some time, is just two wins away from winning his fifteenth major. The task isn't going to be easy, as the Spaniard is up against Milos Raonic in Australian Open 2017 quarter-final.
Raonic, who has been one of the most improved players in the last few years, is known for his quick serves and Rafa will have to find a way to tackle them in the much-awaited encounter.
Nadal, who last won a Grand Slam in 2014 (French Open) is totally aware of the stern challenge which lies ahead of him.
"It`s going to be a very tough match and I need to be very focused with my serve and play aggressive," Nadal said ahead of the feature evening match on Rod Laver Arena.
"If I am not playing aggressive, then I am dead."
One element that could work in his favour is that Raonic suffering from the after-effects of `flu, although the illness has not stopped him racking up dozens of unplayable aces as he has powered through the draw.
Third seed Raonic, the highest-ranked player still standing in the men`s draw, said he hoped to be back to 100 percent by the time he faces Nadal.
"I believe so, with the way things are going, I`m getting better and better," he said.
Whoever wins will face either Bulgaria`s Grigor Dimitrov, who defeated Belgian David Goffin 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to reach his second grand slam semi-final.
Here's all you need to know about the match:
Time: 2 pm (IST)
On TV: Sony Six
Live streaming: Sonyliv.com
