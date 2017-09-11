Rafael Nadal's US Open win sets Twitter on fire, Tennis stars call him 'best Spanish athlete in history'

New Delhi: Rafael Nadal showed why he is one of the greatest modern day Tennis stars after he thumped Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-4 to win the US Open on Sunday, earning himself a second grand slam title of the season and 16th of his career so far.

While women's tennis produced two first-time grand slam winners this season, the old guard continues to reign supreme in the men's game, with Nadal and long-time rival Roger Federer sweeping the majors with two apiece.

With his victory last night, Nadal also sent warning to Federer, highlighting that he can still surpass his Swiss compatriot's Grand Slam tally.

It also marked the fourth US Open final and third title for Nadal but the first time without Novak Djokovic on the other side of the net.

Despite his success, Nadal revealed that catching the 19 majors of Federer is not particularly the utmost priority for him.

"I really never thought much about that. I just do my way. He does his way. Let's see when we finish," he said.

"I have 16. So three is big difference. I really don't think much about these kind of things. Well done for Roger that he is having an amazing season, too, and well done for me because I'm having a great season, too.

"Tennis is not all about the Grand Slams, so there are tournaments to come and I'm excited about this last part of the season," said the Spanaird.

Nadal's triumph got Twitter erupted, with Tennis stars calling him the best Spanish athlete in history and also wanting the GOAT usage for Federer to be paused for now.

Felicitaciones @RafaelNadal! Merecido campeón. — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 10, 2017

@RafaelNadal you are the best Spanish athlete in History!! #16thGrandSlam — Fernando Verdasco (@FerVerdasco) September 10, 2017

Congratulations to @RafaelNadal on winning @usopen. Incredible athlete for all of us to keep getting inspired from. #VamosRafa — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) September 11, 2017

When you win all 4 Grand Slams in 2017. Federer

Nadal

Federer

Nadal Simply remarkable! pic.twitter.com/AegMfjpDlI — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) September 10, 2017

Rog and Rafa sweeping the majors, two of the greatest ambassadors of our sport, surely the GOAT discussions must be put on hold for now :)? — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) September 11, 2017

For Nadal, it was his fifth title of the year and 74th of his career while the $3.7 million (3.07 euros) winner`s prize boosted his earnings to a shade under $90 million.