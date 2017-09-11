close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rafael Nadal's US Open win sets Twitter on fire, Tennis stars call him 'best Spanish athlete in history'

With his victory last night, Nadal also sent warning to Federer, highlighting that he can still surpass his Swiss compatriot's Grand Slam tally.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 09:32
Rafael Nadal&#039;s US Open win sets Twitter on fire, Tennis stars call him &#039;best Spanish athlete in history&#039;
Reuters

New Delhi: Rafael Nadal showed why he is one of the greatest modern day Tennis stars after he thumped Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-4 to win the US Open on Sunday, earning himself a second grand slam title of the season and 16th of his career so far.

While women's tennis produced two first-time grand slam winners this season, the old guard continues to reign supreme in the men's game, with Nadal and long-time rival Roger Federer sweeping the majors with two apiece. 

With his victory last night, Nadal also sent warning to Federer, highlighting that he can still surpass his Swiss compatriot's Grand Slam tally.

It also marked the fourth US Open final and third title for Nadal but the first time without Novak Djokovic on the other side of the net.

Despite his success, Nadal revealed that catching the 19 majors of Federer is not particularly the utmost priority for him.

READ: US Open champion Rafael Nadal calls 2017 'one of the best of his career'

"I really never thought much about that. I just do my way. He does his way. Let's see when we finish," he said.

"I have 16. So three is big difference. I really don't think much about these kind of things. Well done for Roger that he is having an amazing season, too, and well done for me because I'm having a great season, too.

"Tennis is not all about the Grand Slams, so there are tournaments to come and I'm excited about this last part of the season," said the Spanaird.

Nadal's triumph got Twitter erupted, with Tennis stars calling him the best Spanish athlete in history and also wanting the GOAT usage for Federer to be paused for now.

For Nadal, it was his fifth title of the year and 74th of his career while the $3.7 million (3.07 euros) winner`s prize boosted his earnings to a shade under $90 million.

TAGS

Rafael NadalUS OpenTwitter reactionRohan BopannaMahesh Bhupathitennis news

From Zee News

India vs New Zealand: Fixtures, schedule, venues and time in IST&#039;
cricket

India vs New Zealand 2017: Fixtures, schedule, venues and t...

India vs Australia 2017: Fixtures, schedule, venues, squad and time in IST
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia 2017: Fixtures, schedule, venues, squad...

World XI squad lands in Lahore amid tight security ahead of series opener on September 12
cricket

World XI squad lands in Lahore amid tight security ahead of...

US Open champion Rafael Nadal calls 2017 &#039;one of the best of his career&#039;
Tennis

US Open champion Rafael Nadal calls 2017 'one of the b...

Fresh hope for West Indies after England Tests
cricket

Fresh hope for West Indies after England Tests

Jose Mourinho, Manchester United seek return of old magic on Champions League nights
Football

Jose Mourinho, Manchester United seek return of old magic o...

US Open 2017: Majestic Rafael Nadal humbles Kevin Anderson to claim 16th Grand Slam title
Tennis

US Open 2017: Majestic Rafael Nadal humbles Kevin Anderson...

Martina Hingis, Chan Yung-Jan capture US Open women`s doubles crown
Tennis

Martina Hingis, Chan Yung-Jan capture US Open women`s doubl...

Mumbai’s El Clasico match tentatively postponed to October
Football

Mumbai’s El Clasico match tentatively postponed to October

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video