Ramkumar Ramanathan bows out of Delray Beach Open

New Delhi: Indian qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan suffered a tame straight-sets defeat at the hands of American Donald Young to bow out of the Delray Beach Open.

Ramkumar, ranked 140th, lost 1-6 2-6 to world number 75 Young, who had recently accused fellow American Ryan Harrison of racially abusing him.

Ramkumar earned 12 points for qualifying for the main draw and USD 5350 as a first-round loser at the USD 622,675 ATP hard-court event.

In doubles, the Indian pair of Leander Paes and Purav Raja will open the campaign against Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow.

Meanwhile, at the ATP Open 13 Provence in Marseille, France, second-seeded Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin will take on the combination of Ken Skupski and Stefanos Tsitsipas.