Ramkumar Ramanathan‏ thanks Leander Paes for support after stunning World No. 8 Dominic Thiem in Antalya Open

As wishes continue to pour in from all corners for Ramanathan, who is ranked 222 in the world, he took to Twitter to thank Indian tennis legend Leander Paes for his support.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 16:02
New Delhi: Tuesday was a historic day for Indian tennis as India's Ramkumar Ramanathan showed nerves of steel to beat World No. 8 Dominic Thiem.

The 22-year-old registered a stunning straight-set 6-3-6-2 victory over the Austrian in the pre-quarter finals of the Antalya Open. (WATCH: World No. 222 Ramkumar Ramanathan beats top seed Dominic Thiem)

As wishes continue to pour in from all corners for Ramanathan, who is ranked 222 in the world, he took to Twitter to thank Indian tennis legend Leander Paes for his support.

"@Leander Thanks For Being There For Me & Always Giving Me All The Support & Belief Kill It Today, Good Luck #Grateful #GoodVibes @babolat," he tweeted.

Ramanathan brushed aside the Austrian challenger in only 59 minutes to make it to the last eight of the USD 439,000 prize-money tournament. This was his first-ever victory over a top-10 player in the ATP rankings.

"I worked really hard for this win," Ramanathan said after the match.

"I thank the crowd for coming out and cheering. I like the grass courts. Courts are fast. I took my chances and it worked out. I am having a great time here and thanks to the organisers," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Ramkumar RamanathanAntalya OpenDominic ThiemIndian tennistennis news

