Rivals Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer disagree on coaches rule

As per the current regulation, players cannot be coached while playing a match. But Nadal thinks differently and has little time for such a rule.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 23:05
Rivals Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer disagree on coaches rule

New Delhi: Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the two most successful tennis players of all time, have contrasting games and perhaps different thoughts on the sport. One of the most contentious rules in tennis that has often divided opinion is the role of the coaches.

As per the current regulation, players cannot be coached while playing a match. But Nadal thinks differently and has little time for such a rule.

Nadal was quoted to be saying by Express.co.uk, “It’s a little bit stupid that you have a coach travelling for you, with you during the whole season and practising with you every day, and is a little bit stupid that in the most important moment, he cannot tell you anything.”

He further said, “In my opinion, it will be good if – I don’t know if the coach has to come on court - but it would be good if the coach can talk.”

Federer though has a different opinion on this issue and said, “I find it kind of cool that in tennis, you know, you’re sort of on your own out there. Not everybody has the same amount of resources for coaching, as well. So I’m not sure if it’s that beneficial.”

TAGS

Rafael NadalRoger FedererTennis

