Roger Federer claims his eighth crown at Wimbledon, claims Wikipedia!

New Delhi: In what surely is a piece of comical news from the world of sport, Roger Federer has won Wimbledon 2017! Well at least if you believe Wikipedia. We may be only done with week one action at SW19 but even before all matches of the first week of the tournament could finish, free encyclopaedia Wikipedia claimed that Federer has won this year’s Wimbledon crown, beating no less but Rafael Nadal in the final 6-0, 6-0, 6-1.

The information though was later corrected but not before screenshots of the mistake almost going viral.

As for Federer in the tournament, the Swiss genius became the last man to book a berth in the last 16 with a 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-4 victory over German number 27 Mischa Zverev. The 18-time Grand Slam winner finished with 58 winners and just seven unforced errors.

He will take on former semifinalist No. 13 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, who outclassed Dudi Sela before the Israeli retired hurt while trailing 6-1, 6-1. "It's important to get through the first week with a good feeling and I think I got that," said Federer.

"The first match with the walkover saved me a lot of energy, crucial energy. We go one round at a time.

"The first goal is to get through to the second week and I am happy to sit back and relax and then come back on Monday." (with wires inputs)