Roger Federer closes gap on Rafael Nadal after Shanghai win

Paris: Roger Federer has closed the gap on Rafael Nadal at the top of the latest ATP world rankings released on Monday following his victory over the Spaniard at the Shanghai Masters.

Nadal remains well clear of Federer, but the Swiss maintains a chance of finishing the year as world number one after shaving more than 400 points off his lead.

Federer claimed a surprisingly one-sided 6-4, 6-3 victory over the world number one on Sunday to secure a 94th career title, drawing him level with the great Ivan Lendl.

Only Jimmy Connors (109) has won more trophies.

Meanwhile, Marin Cilic reaches his best ever ranking of fourth after his run to the semi-finals in Shanghai.

Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka, both of whose seasons are over due to injury, each slip a place but Juan Martin Del Potro continued his climb up the rankings.

The Argentine rises four places to 19th, appearing in the top 20 for the first time in three years.

For the moment only Nadal, Federer, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem have confirmed their places at the end-of-season Masters in London next month.

Top 20

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 10,465 points

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 8,505

3. Andy Murray (GBR) 5,290

4. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4,505 (+1)

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,400 (-1)

6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,935 (+1)

7. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3,765 (-1)

8. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3,590 (+1)

9. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 3,450 (-1)

10. David Goffin (BEL) 2,885

11. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,855

12. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,600

13. John Isner (USA) 2,550 (+3)

14. Sam Querrey (USA) 2,525 (+3)

15. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,475 (-1)

16. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2,470 (-1)

17. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2,285 (+1)

18. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,230 (+1)

19. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 2,225 (+4)

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,010 (+1)