Roger Federer congratulates Rafael Nadal on anniversary of tennis academy

Palma de Mallorca, Spain: Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer sent a video to Spanish long-time rival and fellow all-time great Rafael Nadal congratulating him on the first anniversary of his tennis academy and recalling the late-career resurgence both have enjoyed in 2017.

"I just wanted to congratulate the Rafa Nadal Academy on their one-year anniversary and all their team and family," Federer said in the video on Thursday, reports Efe.

Federer, winner of a record 19 men's Grand Slam singles titles, attended the inauguration of the Rafa Nadal Academy -- located in Nadal's hometown of Manacor, in Spain's Balearic Islands -- when both were trying to work their way back to form after injuries, reports Efe.

Twelve months later, both players have added two more major championships to their title hauls.

Federer, now 36, won his fifth Australian Open (defeating Nadal in the final) and a record eighth Wimbledon crown, while Nadal, now 31, extended his record haul of French Open titles to 10 and also captured his third US Open to increase his Grand Slam tally to 16 (second-most ever in men's singles)

"I know they've worked incredibly hard to make this possible, and you've got now one of the premier academies around the world. I'm happy I was there in person with Rafa himself to open the academy, and I had a great time ... I hope that I get an invitation soon again so I can go there again and get inspired," Federer said.

Nadal immediately responded to Federer in a separate video thanking him for his message and his support for the academy.

"You know the invitation is always open for you. This is your house, your kids', your family's. Everybody is very welcome here. The only thing that cannot happen again is after you coming here you play that well again. If that gonna happen, I don't invite you. Just a joke. See you soon," the Spaniard said.