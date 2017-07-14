close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Roger Federer dispatches Tomas Berdych, marches into 11th Wimbledon final

Federer has now reached 29 grand slam finals, winning 18, and he has carved his way through the draw without dropping a set.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 23:42
Roger Federer dispatches Tomas Berdych, marches into 11th Wimbledon final
Courtesy: Reuters

London: Roger Federer's relentless pursuit of an eighth Wimbledon title continued as he beat stubborn Czech Tomas Berdych 7-6(4) 7-6(4) 6-4 to reach the final for the 11th time on Friday.

The 35-year-old Swiss was given a tough test by the 11th seed, who beat him at the same stage in 2010, but raised his game at the crucial moments to become the oldest men`s singles finalist here since Ken Rosewall in 1974.

Rosewall, 39, went on to lose to Jimmy Connors but Federer will be a huge favourite to reclaim the title against big-serving Croatian Marin Cilic on Sunday.

Federer has now reached 29 grand slam finals, winning 18, and he has carved his way through the draw without dropping a set.

This was his toughest test so far, though, as Berdych put in a solid shift at the coalface to keep Federer on his toes.

Twice he dragged Federer into tiebreaks but on both occasions he was helpless as Federer simply flicked the switch, conjuring winners at will to move two sets ahead.

Berdych refused to throw in the towel and even had breaks points at 3-3 in the third set, only for Federer to smash down three aces and an unreturnable serve.

Federer, who took six months off after losing in the semis last year, broke in the next game and the end came quickly as he held serve at 5-4 to seal his 90th win at the All England Club.  

TAGS

Roger FedererTomas BerdychWimbledon 2017tennis news

From Zee News

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Visiting Proteas survive difficult periods to 309-6 on Day 1
cricket

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Visiting Proteas survive...

Wimbledon 2017: Sachin Tendulkar cheers for Roger Federer at Centre Court - Watch video
cricketTennisOther Sports

Wimbledon 2017: Sachin Tendulkar cheers for Roger Federer a...

cricket

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine ton lifts visitors out...

Indian football team doctor sacked after Subrata Paul dope scandal
Football

Indian football team doctor sacked after Subrata Paul dope...

Premier Futsal to be a bigger success, says Ronaldinho
Football

Premier Futsal to be a bigger success, says Ronaldinho

Atletico de Kolkata names Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham as their new coach
Football

Atletico de Kolkata names Manchester United legend Teddy Sh...

CAB&#039;s contempt plea against BCCI to be considered: Supreme Court
cricket

CAB's contempt plea against BCCI to be considered: Sup...

Never ever felt insecure doing 12th man&#039;s duties: Ajinkya Rahane
cricket

Never ever felt insecure doing 12th man's duties: Ajin...

Marin Cilic reaches first Wimbledon final after ousting Sam Querrey
Tennis

Marin Cilic reaches first Wimbledon final after ousting Sam...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video