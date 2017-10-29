Roger Federer downs Juan Martin del Potro for eighth Basel crown

Basel-Stadt: Home favourite Roger Federer claimed his eighth Swiss Indoors title on Sunday with a 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3 final defeat of Juan Martin del Potro.

The 36-year-old fought back from a set down to win the 95th ATP title of his career, taking him clear above Ivan Lendl into second on the all-time list behind Jimmy Connors' mark of 109.

It was Federer's first success against the Argentine in a Basel final after the South American beat him in both 2012 and 2013.

Federer`s victory boosts his hopes of taking the world number one spot from Rafael Nadal, with the regular season ending next week at the Paris Masters, followed by the year-ending ATP Finals in London.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion has now won a Tour-leading seven titles this season after beating Nadal in the Shanghai Masters final a fortnight ago.

"Congratulations to Juan Martin," Federer said. "You`ve had a great run since the US Open (when he beat Federer in the quarter-finals) and before.

"I wish that I was able to play every week like you have, it`s going to be difficult for me in the future to do that."

Del Potro will be playing for a fourth successive week in Paris after coming back earlier in the season from wrist problems, as he looks to snatch a late place for the eight-man event in London.

The 29-year-old reached the Shanghai semi-finals and won in Stockholm earlier this month before his run in Basel.

Federer lost only two sets during the week as he improved his head-to-head record to 17-6 over del Potro, with a third win in four matches against the former US Open champion in 2017.

"It`s unbelievable how well Roger is playing," said del Potro. "I hope to be in such shape when I`m his age. But I doubt I will be."

Federer now stands 49-4 overall this season. He will make a late decision whether to play the Paris Masters next week, depending on his fitness.