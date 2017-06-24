close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Roger Federer reaches 11th Halle final after beating Karen Khachanov

Despite a shock exit from Stuttgart on his comeback last week, Federer has improved in Halle and has not lost a set. 

Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 20:21
Roger Federer reaches 11th Halle final after beating Karen Khachanov
Courtesy: PTI

Halle: Top seed Roger Federer will challenge for a ninth Halle Open title after reaching the Wimbledon warm-up event final with a 6-4 7-6(5) victory over rising Russian talent Karen Khachanov on Saturday.

The 18-times grand slam champion, who captured the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami titles this year, skipped the entire claycourt season to improve his chances of winning a record eighth title at the All England Club.

Despite a shock exit from Stuttgart on his comeback last week, Federer has improved in Halle and has not lost a set. He will now play the winner of the other semi-final between Frenchman Richard Gasquet and local favourite Alexander Zverev.

The pair traded breaks in the first two games but Federer made amends by grabbing a second one to restore his advantage and clinch the first set on his second set point.

The Swiss lured Khachanov to the net on several occasions, including at 4-4 in the second set and the Russian dumped a forehand volley into the net to give Federer two break points.

But instead of serving out the set, the top seed was broken again and the Russian even held two set points at 6-5 before the world number five recovered and forced a tiebreak.

He converted his first match point to reach an 11th Halle final.

TAGS

Roger FedererTennisHalle OpenAlexander Zverevsports news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Lewis Hamilton claims pole at Azerbaijan Grand Prix, moves past Ayrton Senna in all-time career poles
Other Sports

Lewis Hamilton claims pole at Azerbaijan Grand Prix, moves...

Earnest CSK camp warms up for next IPL; Gurunath Meiyappan resurfaces to engage in future talks
cricket

Earnest CSK camp warms up for next IPL; Gurunath Meiyappan...

Aegon Classic: Petra Kvitova reaches her first grass final since Wimbledon 2014
Tennis

Aegon Classic: Petra Kvitova reaches her first grass final...

Other Sports

Ulaanbaatar Cup: Devendro Laishram, Ankush Dahiya in finals...

N Srinivasan set to represent Tamil Nadu at BCCI special general meeting
cricket

N Srinivasan set to represent Tamil Nadu at BCCI special ge...

Mercedes&#039; Valtteri Bottas tops final Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice, Sebastian Vettel suffers problems
Other Sports

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas tops final Azerbaijan Grand...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video