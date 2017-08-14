close
Roger Federer withdraws from Cincinnati Open; Rafael Nadal to become World No 1

On the women's side, Victoria Azarenka and Maria Sharapova have announced that they will not play in the event.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 22:46
Roger Federer withdraws from Cincinnati Open; Rafael Nadal to become World No 1
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Roger Federer has withdrawn from Western & Southern Open due to a back injury, representatives of the Cincinnati-based tournament announced Monday that he is unable to play due to a back injury.

"I always enjoy playing here," Federer said in a statement. "Cincinnati has some of the best fans in the world and I am sorry I will miss them."

He will be replaced in the draw by Thomas Fabbiano.

Federer's withdrawal means Rafael Nadal is likely to take over the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings after the Cincinnati tournament.

Federer, the Australian Open and Wimbledon champion this year, lost in the Rogers Cup final Sunday to Alexander Zverev. After the final, Federer said he was dealing with muscle pain after playing the hard-court tournament.

He is another high-profile tennis star to drop out of the Cincinnati tournament, along with Andy Murray and Marin Cilic. Murray is dealing with a hip injury, while Cilic has an adductor injury that he suffered at Wimbledon.

On the women's side, Victoria Azarenka and Maria Sharapova have announced that they will not play in the event.

They will all turn their focus to the US Open, which begins August 28.

