Roger Federer's class on grass: Twitter goes berserk as Swiss maestro clinches record eighth Wimbledon title

With the win on Sunday, the 35-year-old not only became the oldest singles champion in Wimbledon, but also became the first player since Bjorn Borg in 1978, to win the entire tournament without dropping a set.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 10:52
Roger Federer&#039;s class on grass: Twitter goes berserk as Swiss maestro clinches record eighth Wimbledon title
Reuters

New Delhi: Roger Federer took down struggling Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 to clinch an unprecedented eighth Wimbledon title at SW19, on Sunday.

Appearing on his 11th final at the All England Club, Federer put forth a complete one-sided match against the Croatian international. Although Cilic did show signs of retorting back into the game in the third set, Federer delivered a few incredible forehand returns and one final ace to breakdown the Croatian force.

With the win on Sunday, the 35-year-old not only became the oldest singles champion in Wimbledon, but also became the first player since Bjorn Borg in 1978, to win the entire tournament without dropping a set.

Twitter went complete berserk soon after Roger Federer lifted his 19th Grand Slam title at London with some even declaring the Swiss maestro as the greatest of all time. Here are some of the tweets...

Some from tennis legends...

 

Others from the sports industry...

And finally from the legend himself...

Roger Federer Wimbledon 2017 Wimbledon Roger Federer wins eighth title Twitter tennis news sports news

