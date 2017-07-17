Roger Federer's class on grass: Twitter goes berserk as Swiss maestro clinches record eighth Wimbledon title

New Delhi: Roger Federer took down struggling Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 to clinch an unprecedented eighth Wimbledon title at SW19, on Sunday.

Appearing on his 11th final at the All England Club, Federer put forth a complete one-sided match against the Croatian international. Although Cilic did show signs of retorting back into the game in the third set, Federer delivered a few incredible forehand returns and one final ace to breakdown the Croatian force.

With the win on Sunday, the 35-year-old not only became the oldest singles champion in Wimbledon, but also became the first player since Bjorn Borg in 1978, to win the entire tournament without dropping a set.

Twitter went complete berserk soon after Roger Federer lifted his 19th Grand Slam title at London with some even declaring the Swiss maestro as the greatest of all time. Here are some of the tweets...

Some from tennis legends...

A record 8 Wimbledon championships and a lifetime of being a champion on and off the court and @rogerfederer is the greatest of all time — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 16, 2017

— John Isner (@JohnIsner) July 16, 2017

Time stands still and once again it's for @rogerfederer! Congratulations Champ #WimbledonFinal — Leander Paes (@Leander) July 16, 2017

Others from the sports industry...

Leo Messi, Michael Jordan, Roger Federer. The best I've seen. — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) July 16, 2017

Is Federer one of the greatest sportspersons ever? Record 19 Grand Slams, 8 Wimbledon titles. In my opinion he's right up there — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) July 16, 2017

Another masterclass from @rogerfederer combining the touch of a surgeon with the hand of Picasso. His canvas is Centre Court #Amazing #GOAT — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) July 14, 2017

And finally from the legend himself...