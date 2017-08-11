 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rogers Cup 2017: Rafael Nadal's bid to World No 1 put on hold after Round 3 defeat to Denis Shapovalov

It was not just a dream, it was something that most tennis fans yearned to see. To see Rafael Nadal scale up the ladder to reclaim the No. 1 ranking on the ATP rankings chart. But all went in vain as the Spaniard lost to Denis Shapovalov 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in the third round of the Rogers Cup in Montreal, today.

By Aratrick Mondal | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 09:51
Rogers Cup 2017: Rafael Nadal&#039;s bid to World No 1 put on hold after Round 3 defeat to Denis Shapovalov
Screen Grab (Twitter – Tennis TV)

New Delhi: It was not just a dream, it was something that most tennis fans yearned to see. To see Rafael Nadal scale up the ladder to reclaim the No. 1 ranking on the ATP rankings chart. But all went in vain as the Spaniard lost to Denis Shapovalov 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in the third round of the Rogers Cup in Montreal, today.

Ahead of the Montreal tournament, present World No. 1 Andy Murray announced his withdrawal from the tournament owing to recovery from hip injury. In doing so, it kept a clear road upto the numero uno spot on the rankings chart for Rafael Nadal. With just few hundred points behind the Brit, the 31-year-old had the opportunity to reclaim the No. 1 spot for the first time since June 2014, with the condition of a semi-final showing.

However, after successfully edging past Coric in Round of 32, the 15-time Grand Slam winner succumbed to failure in the third round to Canadian teenager Shapovalov.

Shapovalov was the obvious crowd favourite, but Nadal's impressive first set win shut the packed Centre Court. This, however, didn't take a toll on the teenager as he bounced back to a sensational 6-4 win over the Spaniard, thereby pushing for a third set. In the decider, Nadal went up 3-0 to pile up pressure on the 2016 Wimbledon Junior champion, but Shapovalov fought back with two ravishing aces and then script an upset over Nadal, just putting his hope of becoming the Wolrd No. 1 on a hold.

With his victory on home turf, the 18-year-old became the youngest ATP Masters 1000 quarter-finalist and also the second youngest player to defeat Rafael Nadal.

It's my worst loss of the year because it's a loss to the opponent with the lowest ranking and because I had chance to be No. 1," he told reporters. "He played well. He has great potential. I wish him the best. He played with the right determination."

Roger Federer on the other hand has sailed into the quarters with a sensational 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over David Ferrer.  

TAGS

Rogers CupRafael NadalDenis ShapovalovRoger Federertennis newssports news

From Zee News

World Athletics Championships: Davinder Singh Kang becomes first Indian to qualify for Javelin finals, Neeraj Chopra out
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: Davinder Singh Kang becomes...

World Athletics Championships: Ramil Guliyev denies Wayde van Niekerk&#039;s double-dream to win 200 metres
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: Ramil Guliyev denies Wayde v...

Rogers Cup 2017: Roger Federer overcomes sloppy start to down David Ferrer
Tennis

Rogers Cup 2017: Roger Federer overcomes sloppy start to do...

World Athletics Championships: Kori Carter earns shock 400m hurdles win from outside lane
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: Kori Carter earns shock 400m...

Rogers Cup: Karolina Pliskova sails into quarter finals after Naomi Osaka retires
Tennis

Rogers Cup: Karolina Pliskova sails into quarter finals aft...

World Athletics Championships: Caster Semenya eases through 800m heats, Maryna Arzamasova out
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: Caster Semenya eases through...

Hardik Pandya has ability to become a good all-rounder, feels Kapil Dev
cricket

Hardik Pandya has ability to become a good all-rounder, fee...

PKL 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas register fighting wins on Day 12
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas register fi...

Confusion reigns over Neymar&#039;s PSG debut as new Ligue 1 season chugs along
Football

Confusion reigns over Neymar's PSG debut as new Ligue...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video