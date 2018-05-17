हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rohan Bopanna

Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin out of Rome Masters

India's Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin crashed out of the Rome Masters after losing their second round match to Pablo Cuevas and Marcel Granollers on Thursday.

PTI

Rome: India's Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin crashed out of the Rome Masters after losing their second round match to Pablo Cuevas and Marcel Granollers on Thursday.

The seventh seeded Indo-French pair lost 6-7(5) 4-6 to their unseeded opponents in one hour and 32 minutes.

Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin have one more week to prepare for the French Open with events lined-up in Geneva and Lyon next week.

Reaching the semi-finals at the Monte-Carlo Masters in April is the best performance of the season so far for Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin.

